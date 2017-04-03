The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has laid charges as the result of a seizure by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

On March 31, CBSA officers conducted a search of a man at the North Portal Border crossing that resulted in the discovery of suspected child pornography on electronic devices. They arrested and turned the man over to the Saskatchewan ICE unit who confirmed the suspect images as child pornography.

43 year old Brandon Eugene JOHNSON, of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been charged with possession of child pornography and importation of child pornography. He appeared in Saskatchewan provincial court this morning at 9:30 am.