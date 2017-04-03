The Alberta RCMP are using April as speed awareness month.

Police say three out of ten fatal crashes are a result of driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions. They also say that driving over the posted limit reduces your ability to steer properly, decreases your field of vision, and makes it harder to stop in a short period of time.

Constable Grant Kirzinger says for these reasons as well as many others it is important that the RCMP use speed awareness month to educate the public.

“The amount of damage and injury that can occur because of (speeding) is exponential,” said Kirzinger.

“That’s why this month we’re focusing on speed to insure that people are aware and understand the dangers associated with speed, excessive speed, and those kind of things.”

He added that even though the roads are no longer covered with snow, it should not be an excuse or a reason for someone to drive faster than the posted speed limit.

“Even though the roads are clear people need to be aware of speed and the dangers that are associated with it,” Kirzinger says.

“Especially now, when there is a whole bunch of gravel on the road, so you’re going to have less friction, which is going to provide some longer stopping times.”