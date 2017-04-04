Two people have been charged as the result of a shooting in Onion Lake.
On April 2, Onion Lake RCMP responded to a call about an adult male who had been shot at a residence in Onion Lake. After investigation, RCMP have charged 18 year old Tyler Stanley of Frog Lake, and 19 year old Joshua Dillon of Frog Lake.
Tyran Stanley’s charges are as follows:
- aggravated assault
- using a firearm while committing an indictable offence
- possession of a stolen firearm
- possession of a firearm without a license
- careless use of a firearm
Joshua Dillon’s Charges are as follows:
- aggravated assault
- using a firearm while committing an indictable offence
- possession of a stolen firearm
- possession of a firearm without a license
- careless use of a firearm
Both will appear before a Provincial Court Judge on April 5. The investigation is still ongoing. The victim was taken Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon with serious but non life threatening injuries.