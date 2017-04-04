106.1 The Goat and the Lloydminster and District Co-Op will be collecting food donations as well as cash donations today for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

With Easter coming, and the shelves beginning to go bare at the food bank the two have partnered together for “Feed the Need” to help out. 106.1 The Goat will be on location at the Lloydminster and District Co-Op collecting food and cash donations that they will deliver to the food bank at the end of the day.

Kristine Knourek the Marketing and Communications Manager for the Co-Op Marketplace says she that she believes the community will come together to help those in need.

“I think that we’re supporting something like this, because frankly it’s the right thing to do,” said Knourek.

“Our community has always stepped forward because they know it’s the right thing to do. It’s the right thing to help others and show that compassion and generosity.”

She added that the Co-Op Marketplace is proud to participate in this event because she feels as a locally owned and operated grocery store it is part of their job to give back to the community if they can.

“When you’ve got a lot to offer, don’t build your walls up, instead extend your table,” said Knourek

“For us, and for those who have the blessing of having enough food to feed our families, we’re really excited to encourage others as well as our own staff. When you’ve got lots, give a little.”

The Goat will be on location until 6pm.