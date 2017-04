The elm tree pruning ban is now in effect across Alberta.

From April 1st to October 1st, residents aren’t allowed to prune their elm trees. This is the period when elm bark beetles are most active, and fresh cuts from pruning attracts them . They can spread Dutch Elm Disease and increase the chance of an infection.

Anyone caught pruning elms during this time could be fined up to 10-thousand dollars. Any pruned elm wood also needs to be disposed of quickly and properly.

Written by: Erica Fisher