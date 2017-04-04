With the arrival of spring , the Lloydminster SPCA is preparing for an influx in the cat population at their shelter.

The SPCA says most of the population crisis comes from unwanted litters of kittens. They say the only humane way to prevent this is through spaying and neutering the animals.

Jon Punshon, from the local SPCA says that the problem is not just a local one.

“Every year shelters from across Canada deal with this influx,” said Punshon

“It often puts a lot of pressure on shelters that have very limited space or resources to care for the number of animals coming in.”

He said the cat influx can be strenuous and puts the shelter in a position where they have to wait list stray cats who are healthy but have been brought to the SPCA. He says that if someone finds a stray cat their first step should be to try and locate the owner instead of immediately bringing it to the shelter.

Punshon says the increase in the number of cats that come to the shelter during the spring puts pressure on the SPCA financially, and has the potential to bring more problems including medical issues for the cats.

“With a high a volume suddenly coming in over a short period of time, generally shelters see an increase in illness,” said Punshon.

“That increased cost, that increases the length of stay that they’re in the shelter because obviously they have to be treated before they can be adopted out. There is all of those additional factors.”

He says that he encourages people to license or microchip their cat, so if it does go missing it will be easier to identify and find.

Last year, the local SPCA admitted 681 cats.