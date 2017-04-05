RCMP are investigating after a 31 year old male was shot in the leg in North Battleford earlier this week.

RCMP responded to a complaint of a shooting, and their investigation found that four intruders entered a residence in which a confrontation broke out. A female was assaulted and the 31 year old male suffered injuries as a result.

The four intruders fled in a dark coloured SUV, and although police are not sure of the motive they believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP.