“Feed the Need” proved to be a successful day for the Lloydminster and District Co-Op, 106.1 the Goat, and the Salvation Army Food Bank yesterday.

The event saw members from 106.1 the Goat live on location at the Co-Op Marketplace from 9-6 P.M. yesterday collecting both food and cash donations for the local food bank.

Shannon Weinberger, a family and community service worker with the Salvation Army says the donation is huge at a time when food is going out faster than it is coming in for the food bank.

“This is absolutely amazing. This is not a time where we normally have food drives coming in and this year it’s much much need so this is definitely going to help be able to feed some families,” said Weinberger.

She added that she hopes people continue to remember the food bank and those in need year round.

“The food bank definitely isn’t just a need through Easter or through Christmas,” said Weinberger.

“This is is all year long we’re supporting families to be able to make sure they’re getting food on their tables as well. Remember us in the coming months, especially in the summer when everybody is out doing their thing. We still have families that are struggling.”

The event raised $3000 dollars in donations between 9 am and 6 pm.