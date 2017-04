Gerry Ritz is not pleased with Liberal plans to implement new gun control legislation.

The Battlefords-Lloydminster MP says that even though the Liberals are not calling the new legislation a form of gun registration, it still is one. He says that the legislation targets rural Canadians and gun owners. The Liberals plan to have firearm vendors keep records of their inventory, as well as buyers and their information.

The party plans to have the new legislation put forward this spring.