Stacey Walton will be able to keep her pet micro-mini pig Arnold.

Walton was given a ticket in July for violating a city bylaw that says people can not own livestock within city limits. The bylaw states that a pig would be considered livestock. However, Walton fought the violation, hoping to prove that Arnold was not livestock, could not be used for livestock, and was instead a pet just like a cat or a dog.

After a trial in February, the judge decided to hold her decision until April. Walton appeared in court this morning, where she received the news that the judge had determined that the Crown did not sufficiently prove that Arnold was livestock, instead of a pet.

Walton was elated upon hearing the decision.

“I am extremely happy, I’m actually going to go walk Arnold down the street later on today, downtown, I’m that happy.”

Walton added that although she is very pleased with the decision, the process was a long and emotional one.

“I was very heartbroken when it all came down to it at the very beginning. They basically said I could not keep my pet around. It’s been very tough on us,” said Walton.

“As soon as I left the courtroom I went and grabbed Arnold and he’s now back at the shop.”

Walton did say the judge warned her the city bylaw could still be changed. But for now, Stacey Walton is just happy to have her pet back.