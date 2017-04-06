Registered Nurses, doctors, and hospital employees alike have the opportunity to experience something unique today.

STARS mobile education unit is at the Lloydminster hospital running teams through emergency simulations that reflect real life scenarios medical professionals might see. They use a mannequin that acts as a patient during a crisis situation, and work with their team to help resuscitate the “patient”.

STARS says the idea behind the simulations is to give the workers practice so they will be more prepared when an emergency situation does occur.