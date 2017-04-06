Battlefords RCMP are investigating after a shooting on 107 St. in North Battleford.

Police say the victim was walking down the street when he was approached by a white car with six people inside. The occupants of the vehicle shot the 18 year old male victim in the foot as he attempted to flee. They then fled the scene in their car.

The injury sustained was not life threatening and the victim will make a full recovery.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and although they are unsure of a motive at this time they believe the incident was random. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP.