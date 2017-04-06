The month of April is World Autism Awareness month.

The month is being used as a way to raise awareness about the symptoms, causes, and life with the developmental disability.

Sarah Mudry, the Autism Consultant with Prairie North Health Region says the developmental disability effects 1 in 68 children. Mudry says the month is important because it will help to shed some light around the misconceptions about autism.

” I think there is a lot of misunderstanding especially around some of the cause of autism, and what some of the symptoms are, as well as the progress that kids who are on the spectrum can make,” said Mudry.

“I think for people to be able to learn a little bit more about that is so important.”

The disability is more prevalent among boys, effecting 1 in 42 boys, and 1 in every 189 girls. Mudry added that one of the largest misconceptions that surrounds autism is the cause of the disability.

“One of the things that they’re trying to raise money for and bring awareness to, is to help identify what the exact cause is,” she said.

“There has been research to show that there is a genetic link, and they have been able to identify some risk factors but the exact cause of what’s in the genetics is not known yet.”

Prairie North Health Region will be holding an autism awareness event this Saturday, April 8 at Servus Sports Centre from 2-4 P.M.