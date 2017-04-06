Olivia, Emma and Ava were the most popular names for girls in Saskatchewan last year, while Liam, William, and Oliver topped the list for boys.

eSaskatchewan released the top 20 baby names for boys and girls earlier today. Liam has been the most popular baby name among boys in the province for the seventh straight year.

15,674 live births were registered in Saskatchewan last year, which was an increase from the 15,497 live births the year before. For the full list of most popular baby names you can visit the eHealth Saskatchewan website.