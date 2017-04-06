An early evening fire at the Atrium Centre in downtown Lloydminster is being investigated by the Lloydminster Fire Department and RCMP.

Lloydminster fire crews responded to a call from the Atrium Centre on 49 Street shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening where they discovered heavy smoke inside the building. Following a brief investigation, the fire department were able to determine the fire had been started in the washroom in the basement of the three-story building. Fire Chief Jordan Newton believes the fire may have been intentional.

“The fire, at this time, appears to be suspicious and we’ll be investigating with the RCMP.”

Roughly ten people were evacuated and waited on 49 Street, which was cordoned off from 50 avenue to 51 avenue by both police cruisers and fire trucks for just over an hour.

The library was forced to close early on Thursday but will be open to the public Friday. Other services inside of the Atrium Centre are not expected to be affected. At this point in time, there is no estimate on damage. There were no injuries during the blaze.