The unemployment rate for the Alberta region holding Lloydminster rose slightly in March.

Statistics Canada shows the unemployment rate in the Camrose – Drumheller region rose from 9-point-7 per cent in February to 9-point-9. That’s almost a three per cent jump from a year ago, when the rate was 7-point-1 per cent. Those numbers aren’t adjusted for seasonal layoffs.

Alberta’s unemployment overall was essentially unchanged, rising by just point-one per cent to 8-point-4. The province saw the biggest overall job boost across the country, adding 20-thousand-700 full-time jobs last month.

On the other side of the border, 2-thousand jobs were created in Saskatchewan last month. Its unemployment rate is the third lowest in the country at 6 per cent. Lloydminster is part of the northern Saskatchewan economic region, which saw its rate inch down point-one per cent to 9-point-6.

The national unemployment rate stands at 6-point-7.