Battlefords RCMP are investigating after a complaint of Uttering Threats in North Battleford.

The investigation has found that a 15 year old male youth made threats to another 13 year old male. The 15 year old also attended to a school with weapons and made further threats before fleeing the scene.

Police say both youth have been identified to police and the situation is being addressed. No one was physically injured and the investigation is ongoing.