Students from the Lloydminster Public School Division considering joining the Hockey Academy can attend their open house next week. The kids will be allowed to play shinny, or take on Hockey Academy Alumni in a series of challenges.

Registration will also take place at the event for those who want to join the academy.

Lance Ward, ex NHL’ er and director of the LPSD Hockey Academy says the program beefs up the phys ed program for the LPSD and gives the kids a chance to push each other to higher goals.

“What we find is competitive kids pushing each other both on and off the ice,” said Ward.

“We’ve seen great results due to the group of kids that we do have.”

He added that the lessons learned through the hockey academy do not only apply on the rink.

“The concepts of any team sport are things that are life lasting. Those are the qualities and those are the traits that we hope to instill in these kids.”

The event will run on Wednesday night from 7:30 – 9 at the multiplex