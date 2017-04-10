Housing Starts in Lloydminster have declined in the first quarter of 2017.

Construction started on 11 houses in the Border City, down from the 21 in the first 3 months of last year.

The number of starts on both sides of the border were fairly even with 6 on the Alberta side and 5 on the Saskatchewan side. The number on the Alberta side is down by five compared the period between January and April of last year, and down by one on the Saskatchewan side

All of the housing starts were on single family homes.