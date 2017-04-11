City Council seemed optimistic about the recent Governance Audit that came out last week at yesterday’s meeting.

Both Councillors and City Administration seemed happy that the audit provided clearer roles for everyone, and provided some guidance going forward.

They passed a motion to receive the report as presented, and begin making changes going forward, however Mayor Gerald Aalbers says that does not necessarily mean they will follow every recommendation.

“There’s a series of recommendations with far reaching impact,” said Aalbers.

“As the discussion went on in the Council meeting those items will be seriously debated and discussed as we move forward with the processes and procedures that we so choose from that report.”

He added that there is no timeline for how quickly changes could come from the report, but suggested that he expects the recommendations to be debated at future council meetings.

“We’re not going to make changes just simply to make changes,” said the Mayor.

“The question is how fast and how soon? You saw that it came to council today and we (discussed) some things today. We’ll be dealing with in on the 24th. I believe we are going to be moving forward over a period of time.”