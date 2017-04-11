Wildrose leader Brian Jean at an open house in Grande Prairie in July 2016, Erica FIsher

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean is putting a motion forward on Thursday supporting mandatory training on sexual harassment law for judges.

Jean says the motion is in relation to the controversy surrounding former Justice Robin Van Kamp and several other cases that have gotten national attention.

“These types of comments are based on an outdated understanding of sexual assault and sexual offences,” said Jean.

“The myths and stereotypes associated with sexual assault only serve to diminish the experiences of victims and to encourage others to not report a crime if it occurs.”

Interim Leader for the Conservatives Rona Ambrose is trying to get a similar motion passed nationally. Critics say that while well intentioned, it could threaten the seperation between judges and elected officials. Jean says he’s taken that into consideration.

“The wording of the motion respects the independence of the Judiciary and of the respective professional bodies, while at the same time encouraging the Minister to exercise oversight on an area of our courts that matter greatly to Albertans.”

The motion comes after several controversial incidents throughout the country, including the “knees together” judge Robin Van Kamp and a judge in Halifax who said a drunk person could consent in an incident involving a cab driver and a passed out rider.