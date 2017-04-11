Lloydminster and Vermillion youth will have a unique opportunity this summer.

Community Futures has partnered with the Regional Business Accelerator to bring back Bizkids for the second straight year. The program allows for youth between the ages of 10-16 to take a business course, partner with a business leader in the city, and create their own business for the summer. The kids are given an opportunity to receive up to $100 in capital for their summer business and will have the chance to promote their business at at least 2 community events.

They will be accepting applications until the end of April.