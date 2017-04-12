The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

RCMP are investigating after a stolen vehicle was used for a gas theft in Elk Point yesterday.

Police say they responded to a theft of fuel at a gas station in Elk Point. Further investigation determined the male suspect used a truck that was previously reported stolen from the Kitscoty area on April 7.

The male wearing a Dark hoodie with a logo on the front, blue jeans and a black hat. The vehicle is described as a 4 door white Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP.