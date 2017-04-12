Shane Pattison from Marshall, Saskatchewan will stand trial for more than 40 child pornography charges.

Pattison was serving a five year sentence for a number of child pornography charges when he was released on parole with conditions last September. On March 22, 2016 the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit was checking up on Pattison when they found several prohibited devices in his home.

Pattison faces 41 counts of sharing child pornography, and one count each of accessing and possessing child pornography.

Pattison appeared in Saskatoon Provincial court on Tuesday and a date for the trial has yet to be set.

Written by : Angie Mellen