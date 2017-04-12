The Lloydminster RCMP regimental ball raised $35 000 for Midwest Victim Services on Saturday. The ball was the first one in 10 years, and had over 400 attendees.

Grant Kirzinger, with the Lloydminster RCMP detachment says it was very important to the RCMP to be able to raise money for a program that they work so closely with.

“To be able to provide such an in depth, personalized service is fantastic,” said Kirzinger.

“It helps victims of crime, no matter what the crime type might be, to be able to adjust to life in their new circumstances.”

Kirzinger says it was also a good night for the police to socialize with members of the community.

“Being able to have the support of the community that you live in, as well as police, is extremely valuable,” he said.

“There are many times where we rely on our community to help us solve investigations. Unfortunately, we’re not able to be everywhere all the time and Sir Robert Peel said ‘it takes a community to police itself.'”

He added that the RCMP were very thankful to the sponsors who made the night such a success.