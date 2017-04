Western Financial Group is making sure they’re on Santa’s nice list this year.

They have a bake sale going today and tomorrow until seven in the evening . The money raised is going towards the Goat Christmas Wish, which helps families in need during the holiday season.

There are plenty of choices for your sweet tooth. They have rice krispie squares, puff wheat squares, cupcakes and more.

You can visit them at 3001 50 Avenue.