A full-time 2nd class power engineering program will be coming to Lakeland College starting in September.

“We are focused on being a leader in energy programming. With this new program, Lakeland becomes the only college in Alberta to offer a full-time 2nd class power engineering program through face-to-face delivery,” says Michael Crowe, Lakeland’s vice president, academic.

Lakeland consulted its Energy Advisory Committee, surveyed industry partners and talked to students to assess the need for the program before proposing the program to Alberta Advanced Education. Lakeland found the demand to be overwhelming.

“We’ve worked with our industry partners to create a program that better serves the changing needs of industry and the demand for more highly trained power engineers,” says Ben Sey, the dean for the School of Energy and Environmental Sciences.

Students have the option to do the whole program, or take specific modules, which is expected to be a popular option for people already in the industry and graduates of other programs.

Written by: Angie Mellen