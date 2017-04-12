The I Love Alberta Boobs semi-annual duck race which was supposed to take place yesterday, has moved the day of the race to May 3.

The race will raise money for Dr. Mackey’s Pre-Phase 1 Clinical Trials Unit, Albert Cancer Foundation. People can purchase as many ducks as they want for $2 each, and have the chance to race them down the water slide at BCMInns. The top 3 ducks each win 10% of the total sales up to $500.

Brandy Schwenk, the race coordinator says the event is a fun way for members of the community to support Breast Cancer Research.

“It’s a lot of fun. I think it allows other people who aren’t maybe into our music scene, or into our bigger fundraisers to participate and help out,” said Schwenk.

“The community really is always behind us.”