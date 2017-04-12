Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect seen on camera in relation to a reported fuel theft from parked vehicles at Lowe Automotive in Macklin, Saskatchewan. The amount of fuel taken is unknown.

The theft happened sometime between midnight and one in the morning on Sunday, March 12.

If you have any information you are asked to call Unity RCMP at (306)-228-6300, Wilkie RCMP at(306)-843-3480 or Macklin RCMP at (306)-753-2171. If you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Written by : Angie Mellen