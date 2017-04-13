Spiritwood RCMP have laid multiple drug and weapon related charges against two men from the Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Police say the Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Service executed a warrant that turned up a number of long-barreled firearms and drug trafficking equipment.

Eddie Binning charges are as follows:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unsafe storage of firearm

Possession of weapon

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance

Mischief

Damion Binning charges are as follows:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm,Section 92(1) CC

Unsafe storage of firearm, Section 86(1)CC

Possession of weapon, Section 91(1) CC

Resist arrest, Section 129(a) CC

Breach Undertaking, Section 145(5.1) CC

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance,Section 5(1) CDSA x 2

Possession of a Controlled Substance,Section 4(1) CDSA

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on April 13 at 9:30 a.m.