Mayor Gerald Aalbers is pictured in his office at City Hall on November 21, 2016. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Proposed changes to the Municipal Government Act passed its first reading on Monday. However, how it impacts Lloydminster is still unclear as the city has to open the Lloydminster Charter before any changes in any province can be made.

“[The Lloydminster Charter] is not easily amended, because it takes two governments to amend. The actions of a provincial government may not influence us immediately,” says Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

He goes on to say the city will need to review the policies and see how they affect Lloydminster.

Bill 8: An Act to Strengthen Municipal Government aims to:

expand relationships between Indigenous communities and municipalities

strengthen partnerships between school boards and municipalities

allows municipalities to create parental leave policies

allowing neighbouring municipalities to work together on offsite infrastructure

Mayor Aalbers goes on to say that the proposed amendments encourage neighbouring municipalities to create a plan for inter-municipal cooperation.

“We’re very fortunate, we only have one neighbouring Alberta municipality. Whereas the municipality, in the case of Vermillion River have multiple jurisdictions that they border or surround that they have to make similar agreements with,” says Mayor Aalbers.

The proposed bill included input from more than 7,500 Albertans.