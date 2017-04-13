A major drug bust has taken place in the Border City.

A courier vehicle carrying fentanyl powder, ecstasy and a fentanyl heroin mix bound for Regina was intercepted by RCMP in Lloydminster.

A joint investigation involving Saskatchewan’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and Edmonton’s Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) resulted in the seizure of roughly $50,000 worth of drugs, including:

500 fentanyl pills;

102 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mix; and

20 grams of suspect fentanyl powder

a firearm with the serial number defaced.

While the driver who was stopped in the Border City has not yet been charged, the investigation did lead to charges against two people in Edmonton.

36-year-old Calvin Turcsanyi has received 16 charges including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking, and weapon related offences.