Students from the Lloydminster Public School District got together for a jam session Tuesday to promote their upcoming Just Jazz Big Band Dance on May 5th , however it does take a bit of coordination to get all of the students together.

“We’re dealing with a lot of students and it takes a lot of help and coordination from the school division offices, the help us out with bussing and coordination that way and then we get together in the school and let it rip,” says Kevin Jones, a band teacher at College Park School.

Jones adds that the students show a lot of dedication to their music.

“They’re waking up at stupid o’clock in the morning and coming into the school, they’re bleary eyed and they need a cup of coffee but they don’t drink it yet and they’re coming in and playing jazz twice a week.”

On May 5th they will be bringing in Dawn McLean Belyk, a jazz trombone player from Regina to work with the students during the day and play with them at night for the Just Jazz Big Band Dance.