A window of a home in the Battleford’s was shot by what RCMP say appears to be a small caliber fire arm early Wednesday morning.

The home was on the 1400 block of 111th street. The residents were home, but there were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you can call the Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.