Spring is upon us and the warmer weather means that it is time again to watch for ticks on your furry friends.

Dr. Corin Berg, a local veterinarian says tick season is getting longer and longer each year, and says that they began seeing their first tick cases as soon as the temperature rose above 4 degrees. He says it is important for pet owners to ensure they are checking their animals regularly for the bug.

“If you have been out in tall grass, or in the parks, or somewhere where ticks could be active make a habit of really checking over your pets closely after being in those areas.”

He adds that ticks are more attracted to certain spots on animals, but that does not mean they won’t attach themselves to anywhere on your pet.

“Typically, they like to go to areas of the body where there isn’t as much fur. So, armpits, groin, inside of the ears,” Berg said.

“Although, having said that we’ve certainly seen a lot of ticks that were in the thickest part of the fur over the back, so really no area of the pet is off limits.”

Berg added that if your pet does get a tic it is important to remove it properly, so that they do not cause future problems for you, or your pet.