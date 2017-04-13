The legalization of marijuana is one step closer to becoming a reality after federal legislation was tabled on Thursday.

The federal government will decide: Where and how marijuana will be grown

Where and how marijuana will be advertised

Enforcement for those selling outside of regulations The provincial government will decide: where it can be sold

where it can be consumed

the minimum age “Our government is focused on keeping cannabis out of the hands of children, keeping profits away from criminals, and protecting Alberta’s roads, workplaces and public spaces,” says the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley.

One of the areas of concern with legislation is developing a road side screening device for drug impairment.

“The federal governments changes to the Criminal Code would bring stricter penalties for impaired driving in related to cannabis. We are encouraged by their efforts to create a reliable road side saliva test and we support this approach.”

Part of the legislation is also to set the minimum age, which the minster adds will be part of public surveys to gauge how Albertan’s feel about rules in regards to marijuana legislation.

“We will be going out to talk to Albertans about a number of topics, age will definitely be among those topics because we think it’s quite central. We will also be asking about any health and safety concerns and if they have any concerns about children.”

The minster hopes to have the surveys conducted this summer.

In regards to legislation for Lloydminster, the minster adds, “earlier today I had the opportunity to speak with my colleagues across the country, including Saskatchewan Minister Gordon Wyant about the legalization of cannabis. Each province will have its own priorities, however, we discussed the importance of working together as we move to adapt to this federal government decision.”

The goal is to have marijuana legalized by July, 2018 which the minister feels is “ambitious” but doable.