Maidstone RCMP reporting adverse road conditions
Chris Roach
,
Friday, Apr. 14th, 2017
RCMP warning against non-essential travel
Chris Roach
,
Friday, Apr. 14th, 2017
Marijuana Legislation Tabled
Angie Mellen
,
Thursday, Apr. 13th, 2017
Football Pool
Ken Nichol
,
Tuesday, Oct. 4th, 2016
The 5 O’Clock Rock Report
Ken Nichol
,
Monday, Oct. 3rd, 2016
The Border Rock 20
Ken Nichol
,
Monday, Oct. 3rd, 2016
Football Pool
News
Maidstone RCMP reporting adverse road conditions
Chris Roach
,
staff
Friday, Apr. 14th, 2017
Maidstone RCMP are reporting adverse road conditions with freezing rain / snow and slippery sections on Highway 16 East of Lloydminster and on Highway 17 and the 303.
They say they do not recommend travel.
