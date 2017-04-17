Battleford RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 14-year-old Shaniel Littlewolfe.

The girl was reported to have run away from a group home in North Battleford. She was last seen on Tuesday, April 11.

Littlewolfe is described as as First Nations, about 170 m, 63 kg, with short brown hair. Police say she has connections in the North Battleford and Saskatoon areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at (306)446-1720 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).