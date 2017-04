A fire at the 5100 block of 56 Ave. has been deemed non-suspicious according to Fire Chief Jordan Newton.

The fire department received a report of an apartment fire shortly after 1:00 p.m. The fire department responded quickly, and say there was heavy smoke within the apartment. They were able to keep the fire contained to the room of origin – a kitchen.

Newton says no one was injured and multiple pets were rescued from the building. They believe the fire originated from something cooking.