The Lloydminster Cultural and Science Centre (LCSC) is asking kids aged three to 18 to submit their art for the 2017 Youth Art Show which will run May 2-27 at the LCSC, occurring the same time as National Youth Arts Week.

Natalie Clysdale, the Supervisor for the LCSC says, “by featuring local youth and their work, we support their development as artists, while also providing an enhanced sense of community. Lloydminster’s art and culture scene continues to grow and we are happy to be a facilitator of that growth.”

The art can be 2D or 3D, some examples are:

drawing

painting

sketching

print making

sculpture, comics

photography

digital media

mixed-media

The maximum size for an art piece is three feet by four feet, and if they are 2D submissions they must be ready to hang for the LCSC. Submissions also must have a name and phone number on the back.

You can drop off your submissions from April 18-29.