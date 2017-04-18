The Kitscoty Canucks raised $4500 dollars at their charity hockey tournament this year.

The event raised money for the Goat’s Christmas Wish, which helps families in need during the holiday season. There was eight teams that played, and Darris Gartner the tournament’s organizer says the players get very excited about helping the cause.

“Every year, it’s amazing how everybody always steps up and helps out,” said Gartner.

“The hockey teams that come out don’t see anything back for fees or anything like that. They’re all willing to donate the fees, just to play and make sure the money goes towards something awesome.”

Gartner added that “as the economy kind of went down on us we decided it would help out a lot more to be able to give out to more people, and (the Goat) do it the best way, so we thought we would help you guys help everybody.”

The event also raised money through a cash bar and a silent auction.