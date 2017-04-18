National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week kicks off on April 23rd and runs until April 29th. The week serves as a learning opportunity about the benefits of organ and tissue donation.

In Alberta you can register to become an organ and tissue donor online, however Saskatchewan does not offer this service. If you are a resident in Saskatchewan you are urged to talk to your family about your desire to donate, because your organs cannot be donated without their consent.

Some facts about organ donation:

One organ donor can save up to eight lives

One tissue donor can improve the lives of 75 people.

In Saskatchewan, about 70 people are waiting for a kidney transplant and more than 80 are waiting for a cornea transplant.

There are over 700 Albertans on transplant waitlists.

Canada’s oldest organ donor was 93.

Donation will only be considered after every effort has been made to save your life.

Sources: Saskatoon Health Region and My Health Alberta