Residents in North Western Saskatchewan are being advised of potential minor flooding issues by the Water Security Agency.

Central and Northern Saskatchewan were hit with a major spring storm at the end of last week. The regions between Waterhen and Dores Lake saw 70-75 millimetres of precipitation and Meadow Lake Provincial Park saw over 60 millimetres. Temperatures are forecasted to rise over the next week which may result in melting and high stream flows.

Widespread flooding is not expected. People are urged to use caution near fast moving water and to avoid driving through moving water.