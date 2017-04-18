Wayside Dental and Silverwood Toyota are facing off in a friendly competition to see who can get the most donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

The competition started on April 3 and both businesses have raised a considerable amount of donations so far. Patricia Brockhoff, the Office Manager at Wayside Dental says that their office has set a goal to raise 1000 lbs. in food donations. She believes they are close to that target.

She added that raising donations is about more than just the competition.

“Within Lloydminster kids are going to school hungry. People are going to bed hungry,” said Brockhoff

“If we can do something to alleviate that stress and pressure in people’s lives it’s really important to us.”

However, that doesn’t mean a small part of her isn’t focused on beating Silverwood.

“I’m highly competitive, so when you put something in front of me and say this is a competition, I already know we’re going to win. We’re going to do everything that we can to get other people involved. It makes something that’s so serious, a little bit fun.”

Brockhoff thinks one of the best parts of the contest so far has been the community’s response.

“It has been amazing. People are stopping in every day. People that aren’t even our patients are coming in and they’re bringing us bags and bags and bags of groceries.”

You can make a donation to Wayside Dental at 5405 44 St. or to Silverwood Toyota at 5103 25 St. You can also make donations to the local food bank on 53 Ave.