Starting in the fall, Lakeland College will be offering their child and youth care diploma program fully online. Previously only the first year was offered online.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our child and youth care program fully online because it provides another avenue for students who have a passion for this line of work to achieve their goals,” says Joanne McDonald the Chair of Human Services.

The program teaches students how to support at risk youth and children.

Melissa Rothwell, a child and youth care instructor, says “there is a growing need for highly qualified and trained people in this field throughout Canada.”

The online option takes about 3.5 years to complete.