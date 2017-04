Photo of Lloydminster Cemetery courtesy of the City of Lloydminster.

Roadways in the Lloydminster Cemetery have been closed for the time being due to the wet weather. There is a a limited amount of parking available outside the Cemetery gates, and public can still access the Cemetery by walking.

The City is recommending limiting or postponing visits for now.

The roads through the Cemetery will be opened temporarily for burial access only.

For more information or urgent inquiries, contact crekimowich@lloydminster.ca.