On May 6 from 11 in the morning until three in the afternoon, you can join the Lloydminster RCMP, the Fire Department and Lloydminster Public Safety for the third Stuff the Cruiser at the Lloydminster and District Co-op.

All food raised is going to support the Lloydminster Salvation Army food bank. The Co-op will have pre made bags for $10 and $20.

The family friendly event will have a police car and fire truck on scene and Citizens on Patrol will be hosting a BBQ as well.