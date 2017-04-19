Starting at 12:01 in the morning on Thursday, the RM of Wilton No. 472 is putting into place the Level Two Spring Ban, which means that heavy hauls can only haul 75% of their weight.

This will not affect general traffic.

This was put into place due to the fluctuating weather conditions lately and to protect the roads of the RM of Wilton and keep them in passable shape.

There will be daily updates on the RM of Wilton Website or for more information you can call 306-387-6800 from Monday-Friday between 9:00 am to 3:00pm.