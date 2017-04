On Tuesday, April 25 Big Brothers Big Sister of Lloydminster will be hosting a Mud Puddle BBQ to say thank you to their volunteers.

The program has been in the Border City since 1976, and is a child and youth mentoring charity. They offer a variety of programs for both boys and girls within Lloydminster.

The barbecue will be happening from 11 a.m until 2 p.m at the Big Brothers Big Sisters location in the city. The cost is by donation, and you can pre-order your lunch anytime before Friday.