The Lloydminster Multiple Sclerosis (MS) society will be looking to raise $150 000 at their Jayman Built MS Walk in May.

The walk/run will be held at Bud Miller Park on May 6 at 8:30 A.M.

Canada has the highest rate of Multiple Sclerosis in the world with about 100 000 Canadians suffering with the disease. The disease is most commonly diagnosed in those aged 15-40 but people are diagnosed at both younger and older ages.

The event at Bud Miller gives residents the opportunity to come together and walk or run one, five, or ten kilometres to raise money and awareness for MS.

The walk has raised over $25 000 dollars so far.

Those interested can register through the MS-Walk website